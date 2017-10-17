Delegation visits Wapda House

LAHORE :A delegation of National Security and War Course of National Security College Islamabad headed by Rear Admiral Zain Zulfiqar Monday visited Wapda House and attended briefings on water and power sectors of the country. Wapda Member (Finance) Muhammad Ikram Khan, Member (Power) Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry, Member (Water) Syed Riaz Ali Shah, and PSO to Chairman Wapda, Brigadier Akhtar Abbas Janjua (Retd) were also present on the occasion.

Wapda Advisor on Daimer Basha Dam Dr Izhar-ul-Haq and PEPCO General Manager (Revenue and Commercial Operation) Engineer Muhammad Saleem briefed the delegation about water and power sectors respectively. The delegation was apprised about the cumulative storage capacity of major water reservoirs, including Mangla and Tarbela, has been decreased by 25 percent because of the natural phenomenon of sedimentation. This necessitates the increase in water storage capacity of Pakistan by constructing new dams. In another briefing, the delegation was informed about power sector’s challenges and opportunities faced by PEPCO.