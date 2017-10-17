Early completion of surgical tower ordered

LAHORE :Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah has directed departments concerned and the contractors to accelerate the construction and finishing work of Surgical Tower of Mayo Hospital to make it functional by December 2017.

The secretary said the tower would be a separate identity in healthcare system. He said janitorial and security services of the tower should be outsourced. He sought recommendations for outsourcing radiological diagnostic services of the tower.

He issued these directions while visiting the surgical tower on Monday, according to a handout. The secretary chaired a meeting to evaluate the progress on the completion work of the project.

Project Director Abrar Ashraf gave a briefing about the surgical tower construction and finishing work. He was of the view that the work on the project is running fast and it is near completion. He said medical equipment and machinery have been reached and the process of installation is in progress. He said by functioning of the tower, 385 beds would be included in Mayo Hospital and it would be a modern and state-of-the-art surgical tower. He said process of hiring of human resource continues, moreover, HVAC system, is in testing mod while CSSD and laundry is also in commissioning mod while boiler and other equipments have been installed.

Najam Ahmad Shah said day and night work must continue to achieve the targets according to the timelines. He directed the officers of PHA to immediately start landscaping and plantation on the open space in the tower. He said a system should be evolved to run MRI machine and other radiological faculties round the clock.

Chief Executive, Mayo Hospital, Prof Dr Asad Aslam, MS Dr Tahir Khalil, Project Director Prof Abrar Ashraf, representative IDAP Naveed, officers from C&W Department, Dr Zahid Pervaiz, Dr Haq Nawaz Bharwana and officers concerned attended the meeting.

