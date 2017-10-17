Tue October 17, 2017
Lahore

October 17, 2017

Dry spell to continue

LAHORE :Dry weather continued in the city on Monday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.  The Met officials said a shallow westerly trough is affecting extreme northern parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country while rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Comments

