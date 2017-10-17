CHK nurse dies in freak accident

A senior nurse of the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) died and three other people were injured in a freak accident on the hospital premises on Monday.

Eidgah police SHO Nadeem Haider said the senior nurse, Shamim, was driving her car and had just entered the hospital’s gates when one of the vehicle’s tyres burst. “She lost control of the vehicle and the car hit three people, including a woman, who were sitting along a wall near the gate,” he said.

“Shamim fell unconscious and was taken in for treatment along with the three injured people. Doctors told us that Shamim was unhurt in the crash and had most likely died of cardiac arrest.” The three injured people, identified as Erum, Sadiq and Abdullah, were discharged after treatment for minor wounds.