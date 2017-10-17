Tue October 17, 2017
Business

October 17, 2017

Microsoft Pakistan, UNDP collaborate

KARACHI: Microsoft Pakistan, a global leader in technology and innovation, has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), a statement said on Monday. The primary objective of this partnership is to complement each other's efforts to benefit the youth of Pakistan and the broader community.

