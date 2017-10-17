Microsoft Pakistan, UNDP collaborate

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Microsoft Pakistan, a global leader in technology and innovation, has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), a statement said on Monday. The primary objective of this partnership is to complement each other's efforts to benefit the youth of Pakistan and the broader community.
