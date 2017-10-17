Tue October 17, 2017
Business

October 17, 2017

Int’l Day of Rural Women celebrated

KARACHI: Engro highlighted International Day of Rural Women on Monday by creating awareness about the day and reiterating its commitment towards women empowerment, a statement said.   Through the International Day of Rural Women and related events, Engro aims at playing its role in empowering rural women within the society for a better and brighter tomorrow, it added.

The company has deployed multiple projects to bring rural women at par with their male counterparts in the rural areas. During these projects Engro has had the opportunity to work with international partner organisations such as UNDP, USAID, MEDA and KFW-DEG and World Learning, providing agriculture-related skills and vocational trades to over 20,000 women over the last six years, the statement said.

