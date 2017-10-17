Businessmen demand immediate restructuring of TDAP

KARACHI: The Businessmen Panel (BMP) of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Monday demanded immediate restructuring of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and a clear trade promotion policy for exporters.

The panel said a strategy should be evolved to introduce Pakistani products among international buyers as most of the countries have least information and material about Pakistani products,” a statement said.

In a joint statement, officials Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Mian Usman Zulfiqar and Ahmad Jawad said the commerce ministry must fill the vacant position of the TDAP chief executive officer (CEO) on priority basis with competent, full time and non controversial person, so that the authority should play its due role in increasing exports with effective and long-term business plans.

“We must understand it is the mandate of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to address the trade diplomacy rightly with our trading partners in the light of our free trade agreements (FTA) and preferential trade agreements (PTAs,” the statement added.

"It is the duty of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to develop and promote export holistically, through focus, synergy, and with collective wisdom and counsel of its stakeholders."

The statement said Trade Development Authority of Pakistan has a binding to help improve market access through advising the government on the matters of trade diplomacy and promoting the business image of Pakistan in the key export markets for Pakistani products and services, across the world.

The Businessmen Panel officials said the government has so far made no decision on the appointment of the new chief executive, which is a matter of concern. BMP spokesperson Ahmad Jawad said Pakistan’s GSP Plus status is in jeopardy, while commerce minister and attorney general had already reached Brussels.

They urged the European Union to extend GSP Plus status and the ministry may instruct the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan officials to take the maximum benefit out it.

“The ministry should seek a comprehensive report from the authority and review it in detail regarding successful events held during the last three years in the EU countries in the wake of GSP Plus.”