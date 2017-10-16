Mon October 16, 2017
Peshawar

October 16, 2017

IT teachers to stage protest in Banigala today

PESHAWAR: The information technology teachers and lab in-charges have announced to stage a sit-in outside the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief in Banigala today.

Talking to The News, IT teachers’ association president Baseerullah Khattak said that around 2,000 teachers who were recruited in 2014 would reach Banigala to join the sit-in.

He said that the protest would continue till the resolution of their problem. He added that the government had announced regularisation of the Teaching Assistants. “Teaching Assistants have no service structure but their services were regularised while the IT teachers have a proper service structure and were denied regularisation,” he claimed.

