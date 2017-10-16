PTI to win on basis of performance, says Khattak

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Sunday said that his party would be re-elected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the basis of its performance.

Speaking after the inauguration of a housing scheme here, he said that common man was the focus of the manifesto of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while other parties had never considered the well-being of the poor.

“This country is not for the elite, industrialists and feudal lords. The poor have equal rights and their rights must be respected and protected,” he remarked.

He said that the PTI was the only party, which was striving for protecting the rights of the poor.

The chief minister added that the capitalists were never affected by the destruction of institutions. “The poor are the only victims when institutions could not function,” he claimed.

He urged the masses to use their vote prudently as it would affect their lives for the next five years. He said that election was not a one day activity, but it would define the future of the nation.

Pervez Khattak maintained that Bangladesh, Malaysia and South Korea moved forward in leaps and bounds while Pakistan was still struggling. He said that these countries owed their development to the transparent system of governance, strong institutions and honest leadership.

He said that Imran Khan not only raised the slogan of change but his party ensured the rule of law, transparency and merit in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.