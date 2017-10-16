A day out with friends and parents at funfair

Rawalpindi :Small children were having time of their life, giggling, running, looking for their friends and chit chatting with them right in front of their teachers, but nobody reprimanded them or told them to remain silent; because they were there on a day out with their friends and families at a funfair titled ‘Let’s Have Fun’ organised by their school as part of its golden jubilee celebrations here on Saturday.

Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School turned fifty on October 14. The school has been serving the community for five decades with honour and dignity.

Numerous well-decorated stalls were the main attraction for visitors, who thronged the school in large numbers since early morning to join their kids on the meritorious occasion of celebrating the golden jubilee of their school. The ceremony was also attended by Executive Committee of Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School including President Abdul Waheed Malik, General Secretary Nisar Ahmed Malik, former principal Nisar Nazish, Finance Secretary Amadul Hassan Abbasi, and others.

The school children as early as third graders and above were seen helping their teachers sell ‘channa chaat’, ‘dahi bhallay’, ‘biryani’, pop corns, ‘pakoras’, ‘haleem’, French fries, juices, ice cream and milk shakes with smiles on their faces. They were very excited for being part of the event.

Apart from eateries, stalls of magic show, haunted house, music, handicrafts and books were main attraction for the kids and their parents.

A seven-year-old, Manahil was all smiles when ‘The News’ asked her whether she was enjoying the event. “Yeah, of course, I’m. I am quite happy to be here with my parents who also came at the funfair. We ate different things. I enjoyed some swings arranged by the school behind the main arena. It is a new thing for us. I along with my best friend, Farheen, also took pictures,” she added.

Mrs Saira, when asked why she came with her kids at the funfair, she said it was delightful moment for her that her kids were happy. “My daughter made her father take day off from his office specially to attend this event. She has been speaking day in day out about the funfair, as how special it will be. “We really enjoyed it over here,” and hope the school will arrange such a well organised event next year as well,” she added.

Prizes were also distributed among the visitors by the school management through ticket draw. Principal Saima Afzal made it quite interesting for the visitors asking them if they could bring out a calculator and a nail clipper from their purses, they could be awarded a prize. Luckily for a couple of ladies carrying both the items won the prizes.

Young boys clad in traditional Gilgit-Baltistan attire danced to their traditional music enthralling the audience. Later their caps became a hot commodity for girls who borrowed them for selfies.