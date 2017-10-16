Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: My first year (pre-medical group) marks are 440. My motivation is towards IT and now I want to take admission. Please tell me IT scope in the market and which is the best IT university in Pakistan? (Saad)Ans: It is a huge domain with several new and emerging sub specialisations now in the market which attract a number of professions in our daily life. These include Cyber Security, Digital and Forensic IT, Internet and Financial Security, etc. However, you may need to complete a basic degree in computing science which could either be a BS in Software Engineering or Information Systems that is entirely your choice. An MSc to specialise in any of the above subject would then be recommended either from Pakistan or abroad. Hopefully you will be able to make a career going forward.

Q2: I have recently read your column in Daily Jang and really inspired by the way you guide all students. I did BBA (Hons) in Banking and Finance in 2016 with 3.76 CGPA but I have no idea what should I do next? Kindly guide me for my further studies. (Sana)

Ans: Your CGPA indicates that you are an excellent hardworking student and there is a huge scope in the area of banking and finance. You can enter Commerce, Trade and Finance sector which includes Banks and Financial institutions to work for a few years. This experience will give you an idea for your specific interest in this domain and you can then do a postgraduate in that particular area. It could either be Islamic Banking Financial Risk Management or Computational Banking etc.

Q3: I did FSc (Pre-Engg) with 365 marks in Part One and I am in Part Two now. I want to do Civil Engineering. Will this degree be best for me or not? Or suggest me what should I select after completion of my FSc? (Syed Mehmood Raza)

Ans: I cannot advise you on the basis of your first year marks whether or not you should be choosing engineering at all? I will have to evaluate your overall performance especially in Maths and Physics and then have a counselling session to advise you whether you should select engineering and if so; what area of engineering.

Q4: My percentage in intermediate is 57 and I’m facing problems in getting admission as PEC recognised degree is awarded to students having 60% or more; but Indus University is offering me Civil Engineering Technology. What should I do? Or should I take admission in BBA? Please guide me. (Mrs Moiz)

Ans: Having looked at your percentage in your FSc I will not advise you to opt for any engineering degree. I hope you understand any engineering degree demands a strong knowledge of Physics and Mathematics. I would recommend that you review your decision of reviewing engineering and instead consider management or social sciences such as BBA or BBA-IT which also have good career prospects provided you work hard with interest and concentration.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).