Around 15m adults, 5m children arthritis patients in Pakistan: experts

Lahore :Around 15 million adults and 5 million children have been suffering from arthritis in the country. It is a common disease that affects inner system of the body in case of severity.

There are 100 types of the disease but the symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of every type are different. Patients reach advance stage of the disease if they are ignorant of the disease. It is a curable disease. The disease affects hands and legs of patients. It attacks on the joints of hands and feet etc. It causes swelling and lining on the upper parts of the joints. It affects tissues too. At the last stage, the patient needs surgery.

These views were expressed by the speakers in a seminar on arthritis jointly organised by Novartis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited and Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers) to create awareness among the people about the disease.. Parliamentary Secretary Hasaan Riaz was the chief guest of the occasion.

The event was addressed by experts, including Pakistan Orthopedic Association President Dr Zia Ullah Bajwa, Lahore General Hospital Department of Orthopedic former head Dr, Abu Bakar Siddique, King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Vice-Chancellor Dr Qazi Saeed, Fatima Memorial Hospital Rheumatology Department head Dr Nighat Mir, Jinnah Hospital Orthopedic Department head Dr Tehseen Riaz, Dr Mazhar Iqbal of OMC, Lahore, Fatima Memorial Hospital’s Dr Sumaira Farhan Raja, professor of orthopedics Dr Naeem Ahmad and LGH Dr Irfan Mahboo. Saadia Kausar said pain in joint was a common problem in Pakistan. Patients of every age are victims of the disease. Hasaan Riaz said that healthcare was heeded in the past but the things had changed now. He said, “There are many problems in the rural areas as the people living there don’t care about their health.

We also have to see our resources.” Dr Ziaullah Bajwa said that doctors needed the history of the patients if the patients were suffering from arthritis. Without knowing the history of the patient, it is difficult to diagnose the disease. With the help of physical exercise and by adopting precautionary measurement, the disease can be avoided. The disease can be hereditary. Obesity can also be the cause of the disease.

Dr Abu Bakar Siddique said a strategy to tackle the disease should be devised at the government level. Dr Qazi Saeed said obesity was a major cause of the disease. “We should avoid over eating,” he added.

Dr Nighat said there was deficiency of rheumatologists in the country. Children can also be the victim of the disease. If the treatment starts at the initial level, joints will be not be affected too much.

Patients should consult the doctors within no time if pain exceeds six weeks. Dr Tehseen Riaz said that joints were affected by the excessive use of steroids. Liver and muscles get damaged by the use of steroid. Use of painkillers must be reduced. Healthy diet should be taken. Joint replacement is being done in Jinnah Hospital, Lahore which is totally free.

The children may have the disease at age of six months and the disease is called childhood arthritis. Unfortunately, treatment of the disease is expensive in the country, she said.

Senior Editor of Health, Education and Current Affairs Wasif Nagi said the government should make a policy regarding the disease as the patients could not afford expenses of the disease. Dr Irfan Mehboob, Dr Naeem Ahamd, Dr Mazhar Chaudhary and Kishawar Kumar also addressed on the occasion.