Sun October 15, 2017
October 15, 2017

What she meant to us

What she meant to us

Another gem of the Pakistani entertainment industry, Nusrat Ara has left the world. She gained fame with her famous character of Bil Batori in Ainak Wala Jinn. Although she was playing a negative role, she successfully won the hearts of a large audience. Children loved her while the adult enjoyed her acting skills.

Because of its popularity, the series’ repeated telecast was shown several times. This is why even the young generation of our country is familiar with her work. The sad news of her death has left her fans in a state of shock. Our dear Bil Batori, you will be missed.

Hafsa Salman ( Karachi )

