25% people affected by Allergic Rhinitis

Islamabad

Allergic Rhinitis (AR) or Hay Fever is the most of common allergy in Pakistan, affecting 24.62% people in the country, health experts informed the media at a press briefing marking the beginning of allergy season in Pakistan.

“We should come together to increase the level of awareness about AR and address this issue on all fora. It is a public health problem and the disease burden may increase manifold if not controlled at the start of the season,” experts added.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Ajmal, head of ENT Department at Holy Family Hospital said, “AR happens when one breathes in something to which one is allergic, and the inside of the nose becomes inflamed and swollen. Allergic rhinitis is clinically defined as a symptomatic disorder of the nose and is characterized by nasal symptoms including rhinorrhoea (runny nose), sneezing, and nasal blockage and/or itching of the nose. It is often associated with ocular symptoms.”

AR is triggered by allergens, which can be found both outdoors and indoors. When caused by outdoor allergens (mould or trees, grass and weed pollens), it is often referred to as seasonal allergy or hay fever. AR may also be triggered by allergens found in the hom (animal dander, indoor mould, or house dust mites). Dr. Ajmal said, the goal of the treatment of AR is to improve a patient’s wellbeing or quality of life.

Assistant Professor of ENT at Holy Family Hospital Dr. Ahmed Hassan said, “AR represents a global health problem and has been shown to lead to substantial impairment of quality of life among children and adults. Highlighting the burden, he said AR reduces learning ability in children. As many as 88% of paediatric AR patients have sleep disorders. The presence of AR often precedes the development of asthma, he added.

Professor Dr. Aftab Akhtar, Head of Pulmonology at Shifa International Hospital said, AR can lead to asthma. He said many medical interventions, including non-sedating antihistamines, intranasal corticosteroids, and immunotherapy are approved for use in adults and children.

“Prevalence of AR is a real health issue. We cannot undermine its consequences on a patient’s social life, educational performance, and work productivity. It also affects quality of life, including psychological wellbeing and the ability to learn and process cognitive input,” Dr. Aftab concluded.