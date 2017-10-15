Total Parco inaugurates petrol pump

ISLAMABAD: Total Parco Pakistan Limited (TPPL) inaugurated its 500th "new image" retail station on Expressway – Islamabad, at a ceremony held at the premises of Total Parco Gold Flower filling station, a statement said on Saturday.

The new-look, ultra-modern design, petrol station promises a warm welcome, highest level of service and easy access to the broad range of Total Parco quality petroleum products and services, it added.

The site, in the presence of the senior management of TPPL and distinguished guests, was inaugurated by Olivier Chalvon-DEMERSAY (VP operations, Total Oil Asia-Pacific PTE LTD), Shahid Mahmood Khan (DMD-Parco), Olivier Sabrie (CEO-TPPL) alongside Hassan Mahmood Zaidi (head of Retail-TPPL) and Chaudhary Ikram Ullah (dealer-TPPL).

The retail station under the strong Total Parco brand name is of significance because of its prime location and easy access for the motorists of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, it added.