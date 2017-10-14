Proceedings to declare Imran absconder accelerated More details about PTI chief’s property sought

ISLAMABAD: The proceedings to declare the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan an absconder have been accelerated as more details of his property have been sought, local media, including Geo News, reported.

The PTI chief owns 300 kanals of agricultural land in Mohra Noor, Banigala, in the federal capital's outskirts. This was disclosed by Islamabad Chief Commissioner Zulfiqar Ali on Friday who submitted details of the properties owned by the PTI chief and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri in an anti-terrorism court.

The commissioner said Imran purchased the land in his former wife Jemima’s name, adding that Tahirul Qadri owns no property in Islamabad. The court is hearing a case regarding the attack on then Islamabad Operations SSP Asmatullah Junejo and state buildings during the 2014 protest sit-in by the PAT and PTI. In the last hearing, the court observed that police, despite earlier orders, have failed to submit Imran and Qadri's property records. The court directed the capital's inspector general and chief commissioner to submit details of their properties in the capital. The status of both political leaders as absconders continues.

The two ‘political cousins’ face charges of destroying property in the Red Zone, attacking the state TV channel's building and injuring SSP Junejo. In August 2014, violence broke out in the federal capital when the PTI and PAT supporters attempted to break a police cordon and storm the PM House, using cranes to remove barricades. The clashes between police and protesters resulted in the death of three people and caused injuries to over 560. Of the injured, 77 were security officials deployed in the Red Zone, including SSP Junejo. The decision to march to the PM House was taken after talks between the government, PTI and PAT had failed to end the deadlock over the resignation of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The two parties were protesting ‘rigging’ in the 2013 general elections.