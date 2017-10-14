Parents of APS martyrs stage protest

PESHAWAR: The parents of the Army Public School (APS) martyrs on Friday staged a demonstration and uprooted the signboard of Archives of Directorate to show their anger against the government for its failure to rename the library after the martyred students or construct a monument in their memory.

A large number of parents gathered outside the Archives Library and staged a protest there. They blasted the government for its failure to accept any of their demands.

The protesters, who were chanting slogans against the government, were critical of Imran Khan and termed him Taliban Khan. "Imran Khan is the B-Team of terrorists. Imran Khan and Pervez Khattak are accountable to us. They should give us the answer," said Ajoon Khan, who led the protest.