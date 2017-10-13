Seraiki Ittehad Tank protests for clean drinking water

PESHAWAR: Dozens of residents of Tank district staged a protest on Thursday to demand clean drinking water for their respective villages.

The Seraiki Ittehad Tank led the protest. The elders and elected representatives from about 37 villages of the Tank district gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club.

The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for not providing them clean drinking water.

Led by Rozi Khan, Mushtaq Khan, Azizur Rehman and Younus Khan, the protesters also blocked the main Sher Shah Suri Road for a while.

They said that there were more than 37 villages in the Tank district where the local people get water from lakes and pools being used by humans and animal alike for drinking.

The protesters said the provincial and district governments had approved a few tube-wells for the villages but some officials in Public Health Engineering Department were using delaying tactics in implementation of the project.