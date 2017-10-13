Over 2,400 treated in Mohmand Agency free-medical camp

GHALANAI: At least 2,400 patients, among them 879 females, were examined at a free medical camps organized in parts of Mohmand Agency to facilitate and provide free medicines to tribespeople.

Deserving and vulnerable communities were beneficiaries of the 10-day long medical camp organised by the Pakistan Red Crescent, Fata branch.

Talking to local journalists, PRC Fata Provincial Health Officer Dr Tauseefullah said that around 2,400 patients including 998 children, 879 females and 589 males were examined and were given free medicines.

He added that many patients were suffering from skin, eye infections, dehydration and gastroenteritis problems. The main cause of all these diseases and infections was malnutrition and poor hygiene, he said.

Malik Haji Fazli Khaliq, a local elder eulogised the PRC Fata, political administration and security forces for the medical camps in vulnerable areas.

Secretary for PRC Fata branch, Saeed Kamal Mehsud said that PRC was the leading humanitarian organisation which works to alleviate the sufferings of the most vulnerable people in distress without discrimination of nationality, race, religious belief, class, or political opinion.