( NA-4 by-poll ) Electioneering gathers steam

PESHAWAR: The election campaign for the upcoming by-polls in NA-4 constituency has picked up steam and the candidates are straining every nerve to attract the electorate.

Considering it a challenge for their respective political parties, the candidates know that if elected they would serve for six months only, but the results are crucial as the next general election is round the corner.

The supporters of all candidates, including the independents, are striving to seek support of the voters, particularly the disaffected ones.

They are hopeful to win the by-election for National Assembly seat, NA-4 Peshawar that fell vacant after the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s dissident Member National Assembly Gulzar Khan.

The candidates of the ruling parties, PML-N and PTI, are trying to win the support of the voters on the basis of the performance and achievements of their governments. However, the independent candidates said the ruling parties had disappointed the people and the electorate had the opportunity to vote out their nominees.

The commoners complained that the candidates usually promised the moon during the election campaign but after winning the polls they were nowhere to be seen. "The candidates are now making promises, but they seldom honour them after reaching the corridors of powers," a voter opined

The independents and their supporters point out to the lack of basic necessities in the constituency and blame the backwardness on those who won the seat in the past. They believed the PML-N and PTI leaders were least bothered to provide relief to the poor and work for their well-being.

"The claims and announcements being made during the election campaign prove that the political parties are only interested in winning the election instead of working for the welfare of the common people," a voter complained.

Keeping in view the results of the 2013 general election in NA-4, political observers said the main contest would be among the candidates of the PTI, PML-N, Awami National Party and Pakistan People's Party, but still no one was ready to leave the field open for others despite knowing the ground reality. The workers have hoisted the flags of their respective parties and displayed banners and posters all around the constituency.

They are also holding meetings, hiring vehicles to bring people to the venue and arranging feasts for the voters. The enhanced political activity in the constituency has also generated job opportunities for many.

"We are happy. The elections should be held on regular basis," said an elderly driver of a pickup van Janay Kaka, who brings people for such meetings. "We were unable to earn even Rs1,000 a day but now we earn sufficient money," he said.

The major parties have formed committees at union council level to motivate bring out people on the polling day to vote. Instead of doing practical work in the constituency some activists have focused their concentration on Facebook and social media. However, political activists believe that use of social media was not enough and efforts should be made to attract the voters.