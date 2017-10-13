Broken roads

It is commendable that the present KP government has launched quite a few projects for the construction and overhaul of main and local roads of the province. Many roads in the province’s big cities have been repaired, but there are a few major roads that are still in a deplorable condition. The repair work on the 60km long Hangu road has been in progress for the last one and a half year. This is because the provincial government has appointed few labourers for the project. Also, they do not have efficient machinery to complete the task on time.

This route – also called ‘Business Belt’ – leads to Afghanistan through Kurram Agency and has full business potential. Similarly, hundreds of loaded vehicles pass through this road to Fata and Afghanistan. Many businessmen have expressed that they have to bear the loss of stock because of bumpy roads. Stock in transit is often damaged. As a result, businesses have to bear heavy losses. The concerned department should appoint a large number of labourers for this project so that the work on the project is completed as soon as possible. Proper machinery should be installed so that the work is completed efficiently.

Abdul Hadi Paracha (Kohat)