Stokes will speak at ‘right time’: agent

LONDON: Ben Stokes is waiting until “the time is right” before explaining the violent incident that cost him his place in England’s Ashes squad, his agent said on Thursday.

The talismanic all-rounder, 26, was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm after an altercation outside a nightclub in Bristol, southwest England on September 25.

He has been suspended by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and his agent, Neil Fairbrother, said Stokes would not discuss the incident out of respect for the police’s ongoing investigation.

“Ben explained to me the full circumstances of what happened in Bristol and I told him that he has my total support and backing,” Fairbrother said in a statement.

“I am aware that he has fully co-operated with the police inquiry and voluntarily provided a detailed statement on the same day as the incident. He will continue to assist the police in any way he can.

“Ben will also make public his full explanation and evidence when the time is right. On legal advice, that is not possible whilst the investigation continues and no charges have been brought forward.

“Ben does not wish to prejudice the process.“He is also concerned about the impact the widespread publicity has on everyone involved including the ECB, his team-mates and the game of cricket itself, which he loves.

“We will not be making any further comment relating to this at this time.”Stokes will not travel to Australia with the rest of the England squad on October 28 as he is waiting to discover if he will face criminal charges.

The Durham player’s contract with kit manufacturer New Balance was terminated on Wednesday.New Balance said it “does not condone behaviour... that does not match our brand culture and values”.