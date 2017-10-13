Korean music group to perform tomorrow

Islamabad A 20 member South Korean music group "Jeong Ga Ak Hoe" is in the federal capital to enthral audience with their performance and importantly they also prepared two Pakistani songs 'Dil Dil Pakistan' and 'Yeh Watan Tumhara ha'.

Interestingly, this music group will also collaborate with Pakistani musicians to give a joint performance together. First such performance will be at Korean embassy on Friday at South Korea embassy on Republic Day celebrations and the group will later perform at National Council of Arts (NCA) Rawalpindi on October 14 and on October 15 at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Islamabad.

On Thursday, they started their practice at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Pakistani artists including M Ajmal Tabla player, M Salman Adil Flute Player, Gulab Khail Rubab Player, Mehdi Raza Keyboard player and Sain Khawar singer.

Korean troupe performs strings instruments Gayageum, Geomungo and Haegeum, windpipe that is Piri and Daegeum, and drum instrument that they named as Janggu. Korean performers included Eun Kyeol Cho, Sooji Moon, Hyunsoo Kim, Soomin Park, Hyanghee Lee and Hyewon Chai beside other administrative staff.

Jeong Ga Ak Hoe is a professional Korean traditional music group founded in 2000. They are specialized in Gagok, Julpungryu and Pansori genres, and have tried to find a ways for modernization of Korean traditional music. Group's CEO JaeHyun Chun while talking to The News said that among other forms of music genres that their group performs, Pansori is quite similar to Pakistani form of music Qawwali. The group has received high praise in terms of deep understanding in traditional music and interpretation of aesthetics. At the same time, it has been trying to find a new modernized format and sound to appeal to people, and positioning of Korean traditional music at music of ‘Now’ and ‘Here’, and the music that mingle with contemporary.