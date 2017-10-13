Chef Hussain joins PC

Rawalpindi :Pearl Continental Hotel takes immense pleasure in announcing the arrival of Chef Hussain as our Executive Chef at our hotel’s main kitchen. He began his culinary journey in 1994 as a trainee, with over twenty-three years of experience in the industry, Chef Hussain has become the Jack of the kitchen trade, being an expert in handling operations, training, planning, developing & executing new concepts and various trends. He brings class to food presentations, and believes breakfast to be the most important meal of the day.

He has an aristocratic love for food. He believes that being a chef is difficult as well as enjoyable, due to the numerous food tastings he conducts in a day and says that he barely remembers having a proper meal in the last twenty-three years of his career, mostly because being a chef requires you to make sure whatever goes out of the kitchen is perfect. Most of the time the cooks and chefs are such experts that just by the smell and appearance of the dish they know the taste, but this comes with experience. For new chefs, a lot of focus is laid on their trainings, they are encouraged to try new plating, new concepts and ideas.

“It is not easy to stand in the kitchen the entire day, in-front of the blazing flames, and with all your hard slog, come up with master pieces. At Marriott, we catered to many themed events, that is the concept I wish to bring to Pearl Continental Rawalpindi too.” - Chef Hussain.

Chef Hussain was responsible for several kitchen operations at Islamabad Marriott Hotel before joining Pearl Continental Rawalpindi. He has catered to several high-profile events, large banquets, different cuisines and food presentations. He was also involved in the launching of Zaver Pearl Continental Hotel Gwadar and Pearl Continental Hotel Muzaffarabad. He has been travelling within the group for the last ten years, whenever his demand rose for occasions at different hotels of the Hashoo family.He is an expert in Pakistani, Chinese and Italian, and masters the art of fine dine-in. His name in the culinary industry, precedes his reputation.