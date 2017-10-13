‘Imran fighting for national interests’

LAHORE :Former Punjab governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has termed the stance of Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa manifestation of national desires on economic situation.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Urban Lahore headed by President Waleed Iqbal, which met him on Thursday, Sarwar said financial stability can't be achieved in presence of corrupt individuals. For stabilising the economy, corrupt people should be sent to prisons and looted money must be recovered, Sarwar said.

He said all parties and personnel who wanted to suppress the voice of Imran Khan would not become successful in their ulterior motives because Imran was fighting for national interests. Waleed Iqbal on the occasion said the sole reason for dwindling economic situation was corruption, bad governance and looting.