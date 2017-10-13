Diabetes workshop

LAHORE :Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab has said that to ensure diabetes free Pakistan we should work together against the disease.

He said this while addressing to a training workshop on diabetes in Surgical Department of Lahore General Hospital on Thursday. Prof Farooq Afzal, Prof Afsar Ali Bhatti, Prof Sikandar Hayat Gondal, Prof Imran Hassan Khan, Dr Maliha Hameed, Dr Fatima Hamdani and Dr Salman Shakeel informed doctors, medical students, nurses and para-medical staff on diabetes.

Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab said diabetes is mother of all health problems as the victim has to face a number of complications as well. He said diabetes patient should be careful about their feet and save them from any worm or injury.

Medical experts said apart from medical treatment, counseling of patients is also of great importance. Diet, exercise and other precautionary measures can play an important role in the recovery of diabetes.