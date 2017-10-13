‘Water meters to save KU Rs10 million every month’

The University of Karachi has been able to substantially reduce its water-related expenses through the installation of three water meters on campus and the installation of three more meters has been initiated.

The installation of water meters was being done on the special directives of Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, the vice chancellor of the University of Karachi, and in the first phase, three meters were recently installed on the campus due to which KU managed to save Rs5.3 million this month, as per a statement issued by the varsity.

It added that the varsity expects to save Rs10 million per month following the installation of three more meters that would bring the total count up to six.

It was mentioned that this issue was taken lightly in the past and not given due attention, which led to KU paying an additional Rs10 million in bills each month. The VC had personally taken notice of the issue after assuming charge and issued directives which have brought about a positive outcome, the statement read.

Moreover, it said that KU was previously paying around Rs2.8 million to employees of the varsity's evening programmes, but after additional employees were sacked on VC Dr Khan's orders, the expenses were brought down to Rs1.4 million, a 50 percent reduction.