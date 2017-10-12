Staff shortage affecting girls’ studies

CHARSADDA: The studies of the students of the intermediate classes at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) in Umarzai have been affected for lack of teaching staff.

Talking to reporters, Qaumi Watan Party local leader, Farman Umarzai, said most of the students had hired services of private tutors as the GGHSS does not have sufficient teaching staff for intermediate classes.

He said the building for the degree college had been constructed on the Harichand Road but the academic activities there have not been started.

The QWP leader asked the government and Higher Education Department to take notice of the situation.