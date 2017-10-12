Thu October 12, 2017
Sports

October 12, 2017

IBA, DUHS, PNEC-NUST, GU in football tourney semis

KARACHI: Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC-NUST) and Greenwich University (GU) won quarter-finals of the 15th AKU Inter-University Football Tournament here at AKU Sports Centre Ground.

In the first quarter-final, IBA overcame SZABIST by 1-0. Aniq Lakhani scored the lone goal of the match.DUHS thrashed Textile Institute of Pakistan (TIP) by 3-0. Ahmed Azam Khan fired two goals, while Huzaifa Saeed Khan scored one.

PNEC-NUST defeated Institute of Business Management (IoBM) by 1-0.  Muneeb Khan scored the only goal of the match.

In the last quarter-final, Greenwich University overpowered hosts Aga Khan University (AKU) by 2-1. Sarmad Arab and Zain Siddiqui scored one goal apiece for GU, while Armghan Munir scored one for AKU. In semi-finals, IBA will take on DUHS, while PNEC will clash with GU. —

