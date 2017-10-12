PPP won’t tolerate attacks on women, says Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said a better grooming education and protection for our girl children are their basic rights and the government and the society are therefore bound to provide these rights.

In his message on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child observed under the aegis of the United Nations on Wednesday, he reiterated the pledge of the PPP that girls would be protected and incentives would be increased for them for obtaining education and health facilities.

Bilawal said he felt pain to know about the sense of insecurity among mothers, sisters and daughters in Karachi, and questioned whether the knife attacker was a Martian who was not being caught.

He stressed that everyone should do their job instead of playing outside their domain. The PPP leader stressed that his party would not tolerate attacks on our mothers, sisters and daughters.

The PPP supported the ‘Strong Girl, Strong World’ slogan of the United Nations, he added. Since 2012, October 11 has been marked as International Day of the Girl Child. The day aims to highlight and address the needs and challenges girls face, while promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights.

According to the UN, the world’s 1.1 billion girls are a source of power, energy, and creativity – and the millions of girls in emergencies are no exception. This year’s International Day of the Girl Child on October 11 marks the beginning of a year-long effort to spur global attention and action to the challenges and opportunities girls face before, during and after crises.