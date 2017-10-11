No comparison between Zardari, Imran families: PPP

LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party leader Saeed Ghani reacting to the speech of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan has said that there is no comparison between the Zardari family and Imran Khan Niazi's background.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Saeed Ghani said Asif Ali Zardari's father was a well-known businessman in Sindh and his grandfather had established Sindh Madrasatul Islam where father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was educated, whereas, Imran Khan's father was dismissed from government employment on corruption charges.

Saeed Ghani said that Imran Khan was facing money laundering charges in courts and he was surrounded by "criminal and corrupt individuals." Imran Khan admitted that jet black terrorists were treated in his hospital, the PPP leader said.

Saeed Ghani said that it was ironic that Imran Khan had been declared absconder by court but he was roaming free. He is also hiding behind his ex-wife to conceal his corruption, Saeed Ghani concluded.