NUML wins Change Making award

Islamabad: National University of Modern Languages (NUML) won the Change Making Competition jointly organised by the British Council, Yes Network and NUML, says a press release.

A certificate and award distribution ceremony was held at NUML in this regard on Tuesday. NUML Director General Brig Muhammad Ibrahim was the chief guest of the ceremony while Director Education British Council Nishat Riaz, CEO Yes Network, Ali Raza Khan, CEO Blue Synq and member selection board Change Making programme Atif Mustafa, Registrar NUML, Director ORIC, Heads of Departments and students attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion Brig Mohammad Ibrahim said that it is the great initiative to engage youth specially the students to play their positive role to national uplift. He said that such steps and initiatives will definitely help to take the country in the right direction. Brig Ibrahim said that NUML always welcomed new initiatives and support every step which can be beneficial for the students. He thanked all worthy guests and partner organisations.

Earlier, Yes Network and British Council representative brief the participants about the programme and thanked NUML for its active cooperation, it is worth to be mentioned that this program support and assist the students to start businesses. NUML Quetta Campus student Shamoon Masih won the first prize worth of Rs.100,000.