A tale of true friendship

Paulo Coelho de Souza, the Brazilian lyricist, eminent literary figure and winner of several international awards, described friendship in the following words: “friendship is not about whom you know the longest. It is about who came and never left”. What he said is quintessential of the friendship between Pakistan and China, which is far beyond the realm of normal diplomatic relations between two states.

The longstanding diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, which were established on May 21, 1951, have withstood the vicissitudes of time and grown into an enduring, multifaceted, deep-rooted friendship that would perhaps require a new diplomatic phrase to describe them. This friendship is underpinned by mutual trust and confidence. Mutuality of interests remains the hallmark of the bilateral ties between Pakistan and China.

Notwithstanding the fact that Pakistan was a US ally, relations with China have been the cornerstone of its foreign policy. It was Pakistan’s alliance with the US and strong ties with China that enabled it to facilitate the end of China’s isolation by orchestrating rapprochement between China and the US. Pakistan has also been supporting China on all issues of importance – especially those that are related to the question of China’s sovereignty over Hong Kong, Taiwan and Tibet and sensitive matters such as human rights. The Chinese leaders do appreciate Pakistan’s steadfast and unqualified support on these issues.

Over the years, China has supported the Kashmir cause and extended economic and military assistance to Pakistan. When Pakistan was abandoned by the US during the 1965 war with India, China was there to help Pakistan – just as it did in subsequent crises.

China has played a significant role in the economic progress of Pakistan. The construction of the KKH Highway, the Heavy Mechanical Complex at Taxila and the Chashma Nuclear Plant are the monuments of the burgeoning relations between both countries.

In the backdrop of the US-India deal for the transfer of civilian nuclear technology – which Pakistan saw as a discriminatory act – China once again exhibited the strength of the friendship between both countries by agreeing to help Pakistan build the Chashma-IV and Chashma-V projects. It also provided a soft loan for the construction of those plants and brushed aside the objections raised by the US. China has also been extending support to Pakistan on its stance for the criteria-based admittance of new members to the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

Pakistan and China have enjoyed strong defence ties. In March 2017, the Chinese-built Low to Medium altitude Air Defence System was inducted into the air defence system of the Pakistan Army. This will considerably enhance its response capability to the current and emerging threats. The system is capable of tracking and destroying a variety of aerial targets at longer ranges that fly at low and medium altitudes.

The Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC), in collaboration with China’s aviation industry, conceived the co-development and co-production of the JF-17 Thunder aircraft in 1999. For Pakistan, this was a big stride towards attaining self-sufficiency in the field of aircraft production, which was dictated by the turn of the events and the gravity of threats to its territorial integrity. The PAC has already completed the production of 50 aircrafts under the Block-I project and another 50 aircraft are being produced under the Block-II project. Many countries have also expressed an interest in buying these aircrafts.

Army Chief General Bajwa visited China in March and held productive meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi who assured Bajwa that he completely understood the challenges being faced by Pakistan. He outlined Pakistan’s geo-political relevance and contributions towards regional peace and stability and assured his support in grappling with the challenges involved in maintaining peace.

General Bajwa also called on General Fang Fengui – the chief of the Joint Staff Department under the Central Military Commission – Chinese Executive Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, Central Military Commission Vice Chairman General Fang Changlong and commander of the People’s Liberation Army General Li Zuocheng. He discussed issues pertaining to defence cooperation, regional security and the economy.

The Global Times, a tabloid associated with the People’s Daily – a mouthpiece of Communist party of China – reported that China planned to scale up its defence cooperation with Pakistan, including ballistic and cruise missiles and the joint mass production of multi-role combat aircrafts. However, the spokesman of the Chinese foreign ministry evaded a direct answer to the question on the subject and only said that: “Beijing stands for strategic balance in South Asia”.

CPEC – which is a vital component of the One Belt One Road initiative with a transformational potential – has bound China and Pakistan in an eternal partnership for shared economic prosperity in the region and beyond. Pakistan is likely to become the largest beneficiary in this regard.

Sun Weidong, the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, spoke at a reception held at the Chinese Embassy on the 68th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China on September 25. He described the new Chinese vision and the country’s relations with Pakistan in the following words: “We believe that there should be a global partnership with dialogue over confrontation, partnership over alliance. We are committed to promoting the [One Belt One Road] initiative. We call on building a new type of international relations, featured by win-win cooperation. These claims have gained …recognition and support among the international community. We are also ready to make joint efforts with all countries to build [a] community of shared prosperity for mankind.

“China always puts the China-Pakistan relationship as the priority of its foreign policy. Fighting against terrorism is a strategic decision of Pakistan. The great efforts and national sacrifices made by Pakistan for the cause of international counter-terrorism should be fully understood and acknowledged by the international community. China firmly supports Pakistan to carry out its counter-terrorism strategy based on its own national conditions. We will, as always, support Pakistan’s efforts in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security.

“The Chinese people are proud of having Pakistan as our iron brother. Looking ahead, China will always stand with Pakistan to go through thick and thin, and make new progress side by side”.

The Chinese ambassador’s speech should be enough to silence those who have been expressing scepticism about the weakening of relations between both countries in the backdrop of the Brics Declaration and China’s overtures of friendship towards India. They probably need to read the National Action Plan carefully.

The new Chinese vision is about partnership and ending confrontation. This is also what Pakistan wants. Besides China, even Pakistan has invited India to join CPEC. What is so worrying about a thaw in relations between India and China? At a distant date, China’s cordial relations with Pakistan and India could perhaps become instrumental in helping both hostile countries resolve their differences – just like Pakistan did in the case of China and the US.

The writer is a freelance contributor.

Email: [email protected]