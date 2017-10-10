Teachers protest outside Imran’s Banigala residence

ISLAMABAD: Hundreds of ad hoc teachers of the government schools and colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa protested outside the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s house in Banigala on Monday, demanding their services should be regularised.

The vociferous protesters blocked all the roads leading to Imran Khan’s residence. They also barred the PTI leaders, including Dr Shireen Mazari, Firdous Ashiq Awan and more importantly KP Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak, from going to his residence for a meeting that was under way.

It was only after the meeting ended, Shah Mehmood Qureshi came out to speak to the teachers and to pacify them. But this did not work. Later, Imran Khan called the protesters to his residence and assured them that their problems would be solved within a week.The protesting teachers said they were hired in 2014 through a test. They said their contract was to end last year but they were given an extension after they staged protests. However, the extended period will be expiring on October 31 and they face an uncertain future.