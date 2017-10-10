Education diplomacy for resolution of everyday problems stressed

Euro-Pak International Conference

Islamabad: Chairman of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Professor Mukhtar Ahmed stressed upon adoption of education diplomacy for resolution of everyday problems, adding this diplomacy will also give a boost to contacts amongst the masses globally.

He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of a three-day first Euro-Pak international conference on sports sciences and physical education, sciences titled “Reshaping Life-2017”. Vice Chancellor of Sarhad University, Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Salim-ur-Rehman, organising secretary Prof. Dr. Abdul Waheed Mughal, officials of University of the Punjab, Lahore, and Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, national and international delegates and a large number of students attended the ceremony.

Mukhtar Ahmed said Pakistan has been badly affected by terrorism despite the fact that people of this country are peaceful, loving and believe in humanity. He said terrorism has been imposed on Pakistan and Pakistan has rendered unaccountable sacrifices to reduce terrorism from the world.

He said Sports University will soon be established in the federal capital which would help boost the sports activities in the country, adding that HEC is working with several other countries to materialize this dream. He further announced holding inter-universities Olympic prior to celebrations of 70 years of Independence Day next year in December.

The HEC Chairman highly appreciated the efforts of Sarhad University for holding an international conference related to sports sciences and physical education. He said that such event has been organized for the first the first time in the history. He thanked the international delegates who came from Germany, France, China, Lithuania, Colombia, Zagreb, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Hungary and USA, to delivered lectures on different aspects of this particular field. He extended his cooperation and assistance for holding such conferences in future at national and international level.

The Vice Chancellor of Sarhad University, in his welcome address, threw light on the achievement made so far by the university in the field of sports. He said that Sarhad University, Peshawar, has always remained in forefront in holding of national sports events.

Earlier, while presenting conference report, the organizing secretary, Dr. Mughal, said 200 papers received for the conference wherein 55 were selected for presentation. He said that 15 keynote lectures were also delivered in the conference by the international delegates. Later on, certificates were distributed among the keynote speakers and presenters.