Concern over rising incidence of depression

Islamabad Depression accounts for 6 per cent of all mental illnesses in Pakistan and the rate is increasing due to factors like economic loss, insecurity, political uncertainty, unemployment, stressful working conditions, gender discrimination and disruption of the social settings.

According to health experts whose views were sought in connection with World Mental Health Day, depression is a significant contributor to the global burden of disease and affects people in all communities across the world. Today, depression is estimated to affect 350 million people worldwide. A recent WHO-led study estimates that depression and anxiety disorders cost the global economy $1 trillion each year in lost productivity.

Professor Dr. Rizwan Taj, Head of the Department of Psychiatry at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) said, Depression is becoming a common global issue, especially in developing countries. “Almost one million lives are lost yearly due to suicide, which translates to 3,000 suicide deaths every day. In fact, depression is the leading cause of disease burden for women in both high-income and low- and middle-income countries.” Dr. Rizwan added, “A depressive disorder is an illness that involves the body, mood, and thoughts. It affects the way a person eats and sleeps, the way one feels about oneself, and the way one thinks about things. Without treatment, symptoms can last for weeks, months, or years. Appropriate treatment, however, can help most people who suffer from depression.”

Depressive disorders often start at a young age; they reduce people’s functioning and often are recurring. For these reasons, depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide in terms of total years lost due to disability, Dr. Rizwan added.

World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 every year, with the overall objective of raising awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilizing efforts in support of mental health. The day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.

Dr. Anwar ul Haq, Head of the Department of Psychiatry at CDA Hospital said, “Research in developing countries suggests that maternal depression may be a risk factor for poor growth in young children. This risk factor could mean that maternal mental health in low-income countries may have a substantial influence on growth during childhood, with the effects of depression affecting not only this generation but also the next.”