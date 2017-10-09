PTI govt has ruined institutions: Fazl

MINGORA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had ruined every institution in the province.

Speaking at a public meeting at the Grassy Ground here, the JUI-F chief said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government had made the institutions inefficient.

“Poverty has increased and a sense of alienation has emerged in the masses. They had claimed to change KP but the change was not visible anywhere in the province,” he claimed.Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Imran Khan had admitted that the provincial government had done two good things; rat killing campaign and export of donkeys to China.

He said that his party had always foiled conspiracies against the Islamic spirit of the Constitution.Some anti-Islamic elements wanted to change the Khatme-e-Nabuwwat (finality of the Prophethood) declaration, but his party resisted the move, the JUI-F leader maintained.

He said that no one could dare change the Khatme-e-Nabuwwat clause from the Constitution, adding, any such misadventure would be akin to inviting the wrath of Allah.Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that his party had rendered sacrifices for restoration of peace in the country, adding that some elements were not ready to admit the JUI-F sacrifices.

He said that some people wanted to play politics on the Fata issue, adding that they were least bothered about the problems being faced by the tribespeople.

The JUI-F chief warned that the US and other western countries were attempting to enslave Pakistanis. “The West should deal with Pakistan on parity basis as any attempt to coerce would backfire,” he added.

He said the US had started issuing threats to Pakistan, adding that he had earlier predicted that the PanamaLeaks was an international conspiracy to destabilise Pakistan.Maulana Fazlur Rehman suggested that all the regional countries should develop cordial relations on the pattern of Europe to address the core issues of poverty, lawlessness and illiteracy.