Mon October 09, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 9, 2017

Two more die of dengue in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The mosquito-borne disease dengue claimed two more lives in the provincial capital on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 50 across the province.

According to Dengue Response Unit (DRU), two people hailing from different areas of Peshawar and under treatment at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) passed away on Sunday.

Meanwhile, more than 1,300 people came for dengue checkup, and of them 350 tested positive.

Among the newly diagnosed cases, more than a hundred were admitted while others were sent home with medicines.

More than 400 dengue patients are still under treatment at various hospitals of the province and hundreds of others have been discharged after they recovered.

 

