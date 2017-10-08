Sun October 08, 2017
National

October 8, 2017

Goods reduced to ashes, five hurt in Peshawar market fire

PESHAWAR: A fire broke
out in a plaza at Karkhano Market on Saturday,
engulfing a number of shops and gutting good worth millions of rupees.

Five persons were injured and as many as 30 shops as well as three cars were
gutted in the fire, officials said.

According to the officials of the Rescue 1122, the fire broke out in Malik Taj Market that has a number of shops selling perfumes, cosmetics as well as firecrackers. Rescue officials said five people sustained minor burn injuries in the fire.

The rescue officials said six fire vehicles and 60 fire-fighters made hectic efforts to douse the fire.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out in a house in Gulbahar locality. Fire-fighters managed to put off the fire in a few minutes.  Officials said goods worth Rs100,000 were gutted in the fire.

