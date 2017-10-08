Property

Property: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has retrieved five shops and ancestral land, of an expatriate, worth Rs 9.5 million. Punjab OPC Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said that Muhammad Umar currently settled in United Kingdom filed a complaint that his close relative has occupied his 5 shops and ancestral land situated in Sohdara, tehsil Wazirabad, district Gujranwala. The complaint was forwarded to DOPC Gujranwala and the officials made efforts and retrieved property.