tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :Tehrik Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah (TLYR) staged a large rally against the government's alleged attempt to change Khatm-e-Nabuwwat oath for election candidates from Data Darbar to Punjab Assembly on Friday. Led by TLYR patron Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi and other leaders, the participants in the rally demanded strict punishment for Law Minister Zahid Hamid for allegedly carrying out the conspiracies.
LAHORE :Tehrik Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah (TLYR) staged a large rally against the government's alleged attempt to change Khatm-e-Nabuwwat oath for election candidates from Data Darbar to Punjab Assembly on Friday. Led by TLYR patron Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi and other leaders, the participants in the rally demanded strict punishment for Law Minister Zahid Hamid for allegedly carrying out the conspiracies.
Comments