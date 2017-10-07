Rally

LAHORE :Tehrik Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah (TLYR) staged a large rally against the government's alleged attempt to change Khatm-e-Nabuwwat oath for election candidates from Data Darbar to Punjab Assembly on Friday. Led by TLYR patron Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi and other leaders, the participants in the rally demanded strict punishment for Law Minister Zahid Hamid for allegedly carrying out the conspiracies.