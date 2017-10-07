Sat October 07, 2017
Lahore

October 7, 2017

Rally

LAHORE :Tehrik Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah (TLYR) staged a large rally against the government's alleged attempt to change Khatm-e-Nabuwwat oath for election candidates from Data Darbar to Punjab Assembly on Friday. Led by TLYR patron Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi and other leaders, the participants in the rally demanded strict punishment for Law Minister Zahid Hamid for allegedly carrying out the conspiracies.

