UMT organises international moot on Pure, Applied Sciences

LAHORE: The second three-day International Conference on Pure and Applied Sciences kicked off at University of Management and Technology (UMT).

As many as 25 national and international speakers got registered from all over the world for the conference and more than 200 students from Pakistani and six other countries’ universities showed up for the Oral and Poster presentations.

Addressing the inaugural session of the moot, Syed Raza Ali Ghillani, Minister for Higher Education Punjab appreciated UMT Management especially Dr. Hasan Sohaib Murad, chairman ILM Trust for promoting the culture of valuable conferences in Pakistan and regarded him as the “torch bearer of knowledge”.

He said Pakistan, though suffering with multifarious problems, including the shortage of power, is not left out in this race of scientific development and in order to fulfill the energy needs of the country the government has taken giant step to produce more than that is required. ***