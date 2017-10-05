10-day exhibition of ‘Ghilaaf-e-Kaaba’ opens at The Centaurus

Islamabad :The 10-day exhibition of holy relics including ‘Ghilaaf-e-Kaaba’ and ‘Parda Baab-ul-Kaaba’ and other artefacts began here at The Centaurus Mall, for the first time on Wednesday.

This exhibition has been arranged by the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad with cooperation of management of The Centaurus.

The PML-N chairman and Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Raja Zafarul Haq, Saudi deputy ambassador Habibullah Obaid al Bokhari, President Sardar Group of Companies Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan and others attended the inaugural ceremony.

It would display the holy ‘Parda Bab-ul-Kaaba’ from the Kingdom of Saudi Arab for the people of Pakistan. The holy ‘Parda’ being displayed is 5.1 meters long and three meters wide, illuminated with gold-plated embossed calligraphy of Holy Quran verses. The ‘Ghilaaf-e-Kaaba’ is 20 meters long and six meters wide being showcased in the exhibition besides many other artefacts.

President of Sardar Group of Companies, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has offered a prime location on gratis basis in The Centaurus Mall for this display as a token of gift to Saudi Government for this exhibition in order to display a respect for the sacred religious artefacts.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Zafarul Haq said it was matter of honour for the people Pakistan that the King of Saudi Arabia has allowed display of holy relics brought from Makkah Al Mukarrama and Madina Al Munawwara..

He thanked the Saudi King and the royal family for providing an opportunity to the people in Pakistan see the Holy Relics. “The event will also help in strengthening already existing brotherly relations between the two countries,” he said.

The Saudi deputy ambassador Habibullah Obaid al Bokhari said the Saudi Kingdom has decided to hold the event mainly to strengthen between Saudi Arabia and other Muslim countries.

He was also thankful to management of ‘The Centaurus’ and Pakistan International Airlines in organization of the event. Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said it was an honour for the shopping mall that it was selected for display of holy arte-crafts. “We will continue to stage such events in future also,” he said.

The significance of this exhibition is its first time display for the people of Pakistan who have not got a chance to witness the Holy places.