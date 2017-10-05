‘Bank guard who killed sanitary worker was untrained, had unlicensed gun’

A private security company’s guard accused of shooting dead a sanitary staff member at a bank was untrained and carrying an unlicensed weapon, The News learnt on Wednesday.

Thirty-five-year-old Karan alias Vicky, son of Gotu Lal, a sanitary worker at a private bank’s branch in Korangi Industrial Area (KIA), was shot dead by the bank’s guard, Kashif, son of Rabnawaz, at the branch on Tuesday.

Zulfiqar Khokhar, duty officer at the KIA police station, told The News that the police registered two cases against the guard, one of murder and the other for possessing an unlicensed weapon.

A 30-bore pistol, two magazines and 12 rounds of ammunition were also recovered from his possession, the officer stated.

Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, Moazzam Ali, while speaking to The News said the guard was hired by the bank through a company, Rehman Security. The guard was sent on a four-day physical remand by a court on Wednesday, said Ali.

During a visit to the branch, the scribe observed that besides Rehman Security, the bank has also engaged services of another security company by the name of QSR Security. While the former’s guards are deployed inside the bank, the latter’s are posted outside it.

“As per routine, we were cleaning our weapons before the bank opened and Karan was cleaning the toilet,” said Muhammad Hashim, guard hired by the bank from QSR Security. “Kashif pointed his gun at Karan to frighten him and Karan was requesting him to put his gun down,” he said. “But Kashif tried to load a magazine into his 30 bore pistol while pointing it at Karan when it went off.”

On Tuesday, SP Landhi Muhammad Arif Aslam had told The News that Karan died when Kashif’s gun went off accidentally. He added that no fight took place between Karan and Kashif, and the sweeper’s death was an accident.

Speaking to The News, All Pakistan Security Agencies Association (APSAA) Chairman Major (retd) Munir Ahmed acknowledged that security agencies and banks are compromising on the quality of security for cost cutting.

The minimum wage has been set at Rs14,000, whereas banks spare around Rs16,300 per guard to pay to a security agency. On this amount, the security agencies have to pay eight percent Withholding Tax, make profit and also pay the guard.

“So to earn money security companies hire untrained people on lower salaries and the banks get robots for security guards in return,” remarked the chairman. During a meeting with the scribe, the bank’s manager refused to comment when asked about the bank hiring an untrained guard with an unlicensed weapon.