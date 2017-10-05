LAHORE: With the development of Islamic finance, the central Asian countries will have the opportunity to be close with other Islamic world and would support foreign direct investment (FDI) in these countries, an expert said on Wednesday.

At the “Islamic Finance Week”, organised by Astana International Finance Center, Muhammad Zubair Mughal, an Islamic banking expert, said that Kazakhstan is playing an important role for the development of Islamic banking and its impacts are obvious not only in the Central Asian countries such as Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, but also in neighboring regions, including Caucasus and Balkan.