Seven-hour-long corps commanders meeting discusses security situation

RAWALPINDI: A special seven-hour-long corps commanders conference chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday vowed that the security forces will play their role in making sure implementation of the Constitution of the country. The corps commanders conference reviewed the regional security situation besides discussing the challenges faced by the country.

The conference continued for seven hours at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.According to sources, the corps commanders pledged to take concrete steps to cope with the challenges being faced by the country. Issues related to national security and regional security situation along with the army chief’s visit to Kabul were discussed in detail.

Sources said it was agreed in the conference that the Pakistan Army will fully cooperate in strengthening the state institutions. It was emphasised that the Pakistan Army will continue to play its due role to ensure the rule of law and adhere to the Constitution.

On Sunday, General Bajwa met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and discussed regional security matters and other issues. Both sides discussed the bilateral relations, trade and transit and the war against terrorism in the meeting that took place in Kabul, according to a Tweet from the official account of the office of the president of Afghanistan.