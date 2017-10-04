Motorists protest ‘unjust’ traffic fines

SWABI: Unjust fines imposed by the Buner Traffic police at Swabi-Buner entry point has caused great trouble and financial loss to the poor vehicle owners, farmers, traders and transporters operating between the two districts.

Speaking to reporters, the drivers and farmers said they had no choice but to protest against the injustice. They rejected the plea taken by the police that those fined had violated traffic rules.

Those affected said they hardly arrange the two-time meal for families and could not pay the unjust fines imposed by the traffic police. Aziz Ahmad, a driver, said that he was fined Rs600. Some motorcyclists said they were fined Rs230 to Rs400.

Shamsul Amin, another driver, said the Traffic Police wardens were rude to the people and didn’t listen to their point of view. Swabi and Buner are considered twin districts. The power supply is being provided to Buner from Swabi and until recently the telephone system was also linked with the Pakistan Telecommunication Limited (PTCL) Swabi.

Muhammad Khan, who lives on boundary of the two districts, said that many people from Buner owned agricultural land in Swabi whose several residents had lands in the other district.

Sra Thana in Buner is situated on the boundary of the two districts. Swabi has no police post or police station there. The traffic police have no permanent post at Sra Thana but usually come for checking four days a week.

When contacted, District Police Officer, Buner, Muhammad Irshad said that he would look into the issue to address the complaints.