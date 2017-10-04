Another patient dies of dengue fever

PESHAWAR: One more patient died of dengue virus here on Tuesday and it brought the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 42.

Also, 351 more people were diagnosed with dengue in the province, the majority of them in in the provincial capital.

The latest victim of dengue virus was a resident of Peshawar’s Tehkal locality where the virus was first reported in July this year and claimed a number of lives, besides infecting thousands of others.

Pervez Khan, 51, was admitted to the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on September 30.

According to the Dengue Response Unit (DRU), 1,679 patients with fever were taken to different hospitals in the province, where 351 tested positive. Of them, 123 patients were admitted in the hospitals. As per DRU data, 85 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Presently, it said, 350 dengue patients were being treated in the hospitals.