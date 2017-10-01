President, PM urge nation to promote unity

Youm-e-Ashur

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif have urged the nation to promote unity, tolerance and shun political and social differences for peaceful society.

On the occasion of Youm-e-Ashura, President Mamnoon Hussain, in his message, has said the country can get rid of all political and social issues like extremism by deciding the line of action keeping in view Imam Hussain's (RA) sacrifice which guides us in all aspects of our lives. The president said, “While commemorating the sacrifices of Imam Hussain (AS) and his family members, we should keep in view his objectives and strategies which provide solution to the issues of the whole humanity, particularly those confronting us.”

He said the sacrifices of Holy Prophet Muhammad's (SAW) family taught us that collective goals and purgation of the society were superior to one's own person and personal interests which could never be compromised. President Mamnoon said the second lesson taught by Karbala tragedy is that the affairs of a state or a society cannot be subject to the wishes of a few people or a certain group. “This is because, these affairs have to do with the great principles of humanity, human freedom and human welfare which, according to Islamic golden principles, can only be achieved by opting consultative and collective approach.”

The president urged the nation that besides paying rich tributes to Imam Hussain (RA) and his noble family on 10th of Muharram, we should also make a pledge to carry out our individual and collective affairs while following the footsteps of the family of the Holy Prophet (SAW).

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that keeping in view the internal and external threats confronting the country in current scenario, we should shun our religious, sectarian and ethnic biases to promote the great characteristics of sacrifice, unity and discipline.

In his message to the nation on Youm-e-Ashur, the prime minister said the day reminds us of the incident when Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions sacrificed their lives to make the truth win against the falsehood. He said the sacrifices of the martyrs had proved that the truth is destined to live forever and elimination is the fate of the falsity.

The prime minister said instead of obeying the forces of oppression, Imam Hussain (RA) opted the course of martyrdom and became the standard bearer of truthfulness. He taught the lessons of patience, steadfastness and bravery which are yet the golden principles for whole humanity, he added. Prime Minister Abbasi viewed that Imam Hussain (RA) was not a power hungry rather his mission was the protection and supremacy of Islam and to raise the voice of truth against the oppression. He said besides bringing lasting victory to Islam against Yazidiat, Imam Hussain (RA) also taught his followers not to hesitate from any sacrifice when it comes to truth and justice.

Besides being a day of paying tributes to Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions, Youm-e-Ashur also teaches us to grasp the real spirit and message of the incident of Karbala besides calling for a pledge to follow the immortal precedent of sacrifice, he added. He also called for an analysis as what were the elements posing threats to the existence of our society and its unity just to get their own interests served.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday said the incident of Karbala teaches patience, tolerance and great sacrifice of the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The CM said the war fought on that day taught us the importance of wagging Jehad against injustice and cruelty. He said the martyrs of Karbala raised the flag of justice and truth by rendering the great sacrifice which would be remembered till the doomsday. In his message on the Youm-e-Ashur, the chief minister said the great sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) taught us not to surrender to falsehood and their sacrifice was an inspiration for us.

He said another message of the Youm-e-Ashur was that the whole nation should get united on one platform against terrorism and eliminate terrorists who were the enemies of humanity. He said tolerance, brotherhood and national unity should be promoted to eliminate religious disharmony and sectarianism. He said, "We can frustrate plots of the enemies by promoting unity and harmony, adding political and military leadership and whole nation has resolved to eliminate terrorism.”

He said the grandson of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) had taught us to respect human values and to raise voice for righteousness. He said it was the time to promote tolerance, harmony and brotherhood in the nation.