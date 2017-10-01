Moosavi urges to follow Hussainiyat

Islamabad: The Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board and Head of Tehreek e Nifaz e Fiqah Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that Karbala nullifies the fear of oppressed, the world suppressed by the colonial powers must adopt the path of Hussainiyat. As long as the name of Hussain (A.S) is remembered the spirit of sacrificing life for the protection of religion and ‘Shariah’ will stay alive, says a press release.

Freedom movements of Kashmir and Palestine and campaigns of restoration of rights in Rohingya, Yemen, Bahrain, Alawamiya, Qateef, and Nigeria are also inspired by the movement of Karbala.

By sacrificing his life, Imam Hussain (A.S) made the worship immortal and therefore, Almighty also made the name of Imam Hussain (A.S) as unforgettable. He said this in his special message issued on the occasion of ‘Youm-e-Ashur’ held in the memory of the unmatchable sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his faithful companions.

Today, every nation that has gained the secret of freedom is declaring that Hussain is ours. The matter of proscription on ‘Azadari’ and mourning processions in the occupied Kashmir must be raised in the UN, Indian conspiracies are resulting in the continued attacks on ‘Azadari’ processions in Afghanistan.

Moosavi said the responsibility of protecting Islam was taken by Allah therefore, when an attack on Islam was launched by an evil doer like Yazeed, and made fun of the ‘Sharia’h, Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) became defended the religion and Shariah.

He said that Hazrat Imam Hussain rejected the demand of pledging allegiance to Yazeed and taught that submission in front of the alteration in Islam and the holy Quran is like losing all the dignity and respect.

Imam Hussain (A.S) preferred to kiss martyrdom with dignity while protecting Islam. He (A.S) sacrificed his young brother Abbas (A.S) along with nine other brothers, sacrificed his sons Akbar (A.S), his nephew Qasim (A.S) even sacrificed his six months old Ali Asghar (A.S) and after all that bowed before the Allah to express gratitude. Yazeed wanted to alter the holy Quran however by reciting the holy Quran through his severed head Imam Hussain (A.S) thwarted his evil designs. Imam Hussain (A.S) through his extraordinary sacrifice built an eternal boundary wall around Islam that no one will ever dare to alter it.

Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said more than 1378 years have passed since the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S) however, his ‘Zikar’ is as fresh as latest and every Islam and humanity loving person remembers Imam Hussain (A.S) and is grieved and mourning the tragic incidents of Karbala.